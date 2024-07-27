Rob Lowe, known for his role on The West Wing, recently made a humorous audition to be Kamala Harris’ running mate on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the show, Fallon mentioned that Harris is close to naming her running mate, which would be the fastest search in modern history.

Lowe, in a playful manner, expressed his willingness to be Harris’ running mate to alleviate the campaign’s stress. However, Fallon reminded him that it doesn’t work that way, especially for someone from Hollywood with no real White House experience.

Despite his reluctance to audition for roles at this stage in his career, Lowe jokingly offered to audition for the role of Vice President of the United States. With a touch of humor, Lowe highlighted his versatility as an actor, referencing his roles in various genres from comedy to drama to action.

Lowe’s character in The West Wing, Sam Seaborn, was a deputy communications director and later runs for Congress. The show, created by Aaron Sorkin, also featured other prominent actors such as Martin Sheen, John Spencer, and Allison Janney.

Vice President Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is reportedly considering several candidates to be her running mate, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshar, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

While Lowe’s audition was in jest, it brought some light-hearted humor to the conversation around Harris’ potential running mate selection. As the political landscape continues to evolve, it’s always interesting to see how pop culture intersects with real-world events.