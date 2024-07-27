Rita Ora recently stole the show at the As Young As Vilnius Festival in Lithuania, where she performed in a stunning silver bra and pink bikini bottoms. Despite the pouring rain, Rita’s performance was watched by an impressive crowd of 50,000 people, whom she expressed her gratitude towards.

The festival was held to celebrate the 701st birthday of the city of Vilnius, and Rita’s energetic performance added to the festive atmosphere. This isn’t the first time Rita has captivated her fans with her bold fashion choices and daring outfits. She recently turned heads at a Girls Aloud gig in London where she went braless in a see-through dress.

At the O2 Priority gig in London, Rita donned a glitzy tight-fitting midaxi dress with nude pants underneath, opting to go braless for a more daring look. Paired with black boots and complemented by brown eyeshadow, pink blush, and a nude lip, Rita’s outfit was a true showstopper.

Rita’s ability to command the stage with her powerful vocals and captivating presence continues to solidify her status as a pop sensation. Fans can’t get enough of her electrifying performances and fearless fashion sense, making her a true icon in the music industry.

As Rita continues to push boundaries and defy expectations, her star power only continues to grow. With each performance, she leaves a lasting impression on her audience, showcasing her talent and charisma. Rita Ora is truly a force to be reckoned with in the world of music and entertainment, and her star is only set to rise higher in the years to come.