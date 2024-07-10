Rita Ora had an exciting time at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, earlier this year. She attended the concert with her husband, Taika Waititi, and her friend Katy Perry. Ora mentioned on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Perry were both working in Australia at the same time and decided to catch Swift’s show together.

The pop stars were seen chatting in the VIP tent during the concert, along with Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and other celebrities like Toni Collette and Baz Luhrmann. Ora shared photos from the night on her Instagram, including pictures with Swift, Perry, and Kelce. She expressed her gratitude to Swift for the amazing performance and mentioned how seeing Perry made her heart happy.

Despite their past drama, Perry and Ora seemed to have a great time together at the concert. Perry even joked about their history by lip-syncing to Swift’s song “Bad Blood.” Ora also talked about Perry’s upcoming music release, “Woman’s World,” and praised her for returning to the music scene.

Ora, on the other hand, has just released a new single called “Ask & You Shall Receive” and is busy promoting her role as the Queen of Hearts in the Disney musical, Descendants: The Rise of Red. The film is set to premiere on Disney+ on July 12.

It was a night of music, friendship, and fun for Ora, Perry, and the other celebrities who attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney. Despite their busy schedules, these pop stars found time to enjoy each other’s company and support one another’s musical endeavors.