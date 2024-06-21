The Young and the Restless spoilers for the upcoming week reveal some exciting developments. Lily Winters will be moving forward with a plan at the office, which involves a charade to deceive Billy Abbott. Despite Devon’s concerns, Lily reassures him and Nate that everything is going according to plan.

Lily explains to Billy that they will team up at Abbott-Chancellor after undoing the merger. When Billy joins them at the office, Lily puts on a convincing act to sell her deception. Mamie Johnson is eager to hear Lily’s announcement about undoing the merger, but she may object to Lily teaming up with Billy instead of working with her own family.

There is a possibility that Lily might go back on her agreement with Devon in the future. As she gets more comfortable working with Billy, she may choose to prioritize their partnership over her deal with Devon. Meanwhile, Victor Newman pressures Kyle Abbott to consider becoming co-CEO at Glissade with Audra Charles. Kyle seems to be leaning towards this risky decision, which could put him in the middle of Victor and Jack Abbott’s rivalry.

As Victor stirs up more chaos in Genoa City, tensions are sure to rise. Stay tuned for more updates on the growing hostility in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless.