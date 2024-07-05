Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister, was pressured to resign after the Conservative party faced defeat in the General Election. During his resignation speech outside No. 10 Downing Street, his wife, Akshata Murty, stood by his side holding an umbrella. This caught the attention of Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman, who made a lighthearted comment about Murty not taking any chances with the weather.

The General Election results showed a significant victory for Keir Starmer’s Labour party, winning a 412-seat majority while the Conservatives only secured 121 seats. Sunak, in his speech, apologized to the British public for the defeat and acknowledged the need for change in government.

As he announced his resignation as the Conservative party leader, Sunak expressed the importance of rebuilding the party after being in government for 14 years. He also thanked his colleagues and campaigners for their hard work and service, recognizing the efforts that went into the election campaign.

The reaction to Sunak’s resignation and the defeat of the Conservative party was mixed, with some commentators making light-hearted comments about the situation. GB News star Christopher Hope joked about Sunak being prepared with an umbrella this time in case of rain during his speech.

The focus now shifts to the future of the Conservative party and who will take on the leadership role following Sunak’s resignation. It will be a time of reflection and rebuilding for the party as they move forward after this significant election loss. The British public will be watching closely to see how the Conservatives regroup and respond to the changing political landscape in the country.