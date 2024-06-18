The family of Riley Strain, the University of Missouri student whose body was found three months after he disappeared, has finally received some closure. According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, Riley’s cause of death has been determined as drowning and ethanol intoxication, with the manner cited as accidental. This information brings some clarity to the tragic event that left Riley’s loved ones devastated.

Riley was last seen in Nashville on March 8, where he had traveled with his fraternity brothers for a night out. After being asked to leave Luke Bryan’s bar, Riley’s friends lost track of him. Despite efforts to locate him, Riley’s disappearance was not reported to the authorities until 14 hours later, raising questions about the fraternity brothers’ response to the situation.

The investigation into Riley’s death revealed some concerning details. Surveillance footage showed Riley walking alone on the streets of Nashville before he disappeared. A witness who initially claimed to have interacted with Riley on the night he went missing later recanted their statement, adding to the confusion surrounding the case.

The discovery of Riley’s bank card near the Cumberland River provided a crucial clue in the search for his body. Eventually, Riley’s body was found in the river, confirming the tragic outcome of the search. The circumstances of his death, including the absence of water in his lungs, raised further questions and prompted the family to seek a private company to conduct an independent autopsy.

As Riley’s family continues to mourn his loss, they remain determined to seek answers and justice for their beloved son. The lack of information from Riley’s friends about the events leading up to his disappearance has only added to their grief and frustration. Despite the pain of not knowing the full details of Riley’s final moments, the family vows to keep pushing for transparency and closure in this heartbreaking chapter of their lives.