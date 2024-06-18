After weeks of uncertainty, the cause of death for 22-year-old Riley Strain has finally been determined. Riley was last seen at bars in downtown Nashville on March 8, 2024, with his fraternity brothers. He was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s establishment around 9:35 p.m. and was supposed to meet his friends at the hotel later, but he never showed up. After a two-week search, his body was found in a nearby river.

The autopsy results revealed that Riley died from accidental drowning and ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content was 0.228, nearly three times the legal limit. Traces of THC were also found in his system. This information comes after Riley’s mother raised concerns that her son’s drink may have been spiked on the night he went missing.

The Strain family had many questions regarding Riley’s disappearance, especially since some of his personal belongings were not recovered. Despite the autopsy results shedding light on Riley’s cause of death, his family is still left wondering about the missing items and the circumstances surrounding his final moments.

The timeline of events leading to Riley’s disappearance paints a picture of a night that took a tragic turn. From being asked to leave the bar to his body being found in the river, each detail adds to the mystery of what happened to Riley Strain. The release of surveillance footage and body camera footage provided glimpses into Riley’s final moments, but many questions still remain unanswered.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating whether Riley was overserved alcohol before his death. With his BAC levels significantly above the legal limit, concerns have been raised about the responsibility of the establishment where he was last seen. The investigation aims to determine if any violations occurred in serving Riley alcohol that night.

As the community mourns the loss of Riley Strain, the details surrounding his cause of death bring some closure to his loved ones. However, the lingering questions and uncertainties surrounding the events of that fateful night continue to haunt those who knew Riley best. The search for answers and accountability remains ongoing as the investigation into Riley Strain’s death unfolds.