A$AP Rocky is having another stylish moment with his and Rihanna’s mini fashion killa! The “D.M.B” rapper appears in the latest Classics by Savage X Fenty campaign with his and Rihanna’s 2-year-old son, RZA. RZA and Rocky match in black undershirts with matching underwear from the intimates line. In the photo, RZA adorably looks at the camera as he sits on his dad’s shoulders. Rocky takes center stage shirtless in another pic, this time in a pair of white briefs from the collection as he flexes his muscles and tatted-up abs for the camera. Missing from the moment is the couple’s baby boy, Riot, whom they welcomed in August 2023.

Rocky and RZA’s latest campaign comes after they shared another father-son moment last month for a special Father’s Day campaign with Bottega Veneta. In the sweet black-and-white campaign, RZA and Riot appear alongside their dad in matching onesies that read, “Best Dad.” Videos from the campaign showed Rocky in dad mode as he balanced both of his boys and played on the floor alongside them.

Rihanna and Rocky, who began dating in 2019, are no strangers to style. Rihanna was recently front row at the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The GRAMMY-winning songstress and self-made billionaire spoke to ET in April, revealing that when she dresses her sons, she always tries to dress them like Rocky because he is their fashion-forward father.

Rihanna also credited her children as the inspiration for her designs for her FENTY x PUMA partnership. She mentioned that designing kids’ shoes through the Avantis and Creepers has been incredibly fun and rewarding. It’s heartwarming for her to see her kids wear the designs she made and designed.

