Rihanna is known for her fearless fashion choices and has transformed into a style icon, fashion designer, and makeup mogul over the past 15 years. From her early days as a singer to her current status as a trendsetter, Rihanna’s red carpet looks have always been a topic of conversation.

Starting with her appearance at the Teen People Listening Lounge hosted by JAY-Z in West Hollywood, California, Rihanna has consistently pushed the boundaries with her style. From the Baby Phat Spring 2006 fashion show in New York City to the 2006 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Rihanna has always managed to stand out in a crowd.

Throughout the years, Rihanna has donned outfits from top designers like Roberto Cavalli, Armani Privé, Zac Posen, and Dolce & Gabbana. Her looks at events such as the Met Gala, Grammy Awards, and American Music Awards have solidified her status as a fashion icon.

In recent years, Rihanna has continued to make a statement with her fashion choices. Whether she’s debuting her Fenty x Puma collection during Paris Fashion Week or attending the Cannes Film Festival in a stunning gown, Rihanna’s style evolution is always on display.

Beyond her red carpet appearances, Rihanna has also made waves in the fashion and beauty industries. With the launch of her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin lines, Rihanna has further established herself as a beauty guru.

Most recently, Rihanna was seen at the Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show press conference wearing a fun purple furry jacket and purple sneakers. She has continued to showcase her unique sense of style in her day-to-day outfits, whether she’s seen out and about in Manhattan or attending events in Los Angeles.

Rihanna’s fashion transformation is a testament to her creativity and willingness to take risks. As she continues to push boundaries and inspire others in the fashion world, it’s clear that Rihanna’s influence will be felt for years to come.