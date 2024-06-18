Rihanna was spotted in New York City wearing a t-shirt dress that said, “I’m Retired, This Is As Dressed Up As I Get,” sparking speculation among fans about her music career. The singer, who has been teasing her highly anticipated next album, R9, has kept fans waiting since her last full-length album, Anti, was released in 2016. Despite taking a break from music to focus on her fashion and beauty ventures, Rihanna has hinted at new tracks that are “so good” in interviews.

The fashion brand behind Rihanna’s dress, Connor Ives, hinted that the singer is always sending messages with her outfit choices. Rihanna’s playful response to questions about R9’s release date and the possibility of her sons being featured on the album has kept fans guessing. She has expressed excitement about the new music and the process of working with A$AP Rocky.

In addition to her music career, Rihanna has also mentioned plans for a world tour in 2024/2025, although there have been no recent updates on this front. The singer, who is a mother of two, has expressed openness to having more children in the future. With fans eagerly awaiting new music and updates from the multi-talented artist, Rihanna continues to keep her audience engaged and intrigued by her next moves in the industry.