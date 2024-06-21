Rihanna always shows her support for her partner, A$AP Rocky, and recently made a front row appearance at the A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. The show not only showcased Rocky’s new collection but also announced his upcoming album, featuring the tagline “Don’t Be Dumb.”

The event was filled with notable personalities like Pusha T, JW Anderson, and Alexandre Arnault, along with Rihanna, who stunned in a white tank dress, burgundy jacket, chunky red sunglasses, and pointed-toe shoes. Rocky sported a stylish look with braided hair, wearing a gray and black jacket over a white shirt and gray jeans.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s influence in the fashion world is undeniable, and their children are already following in their footsteps. Their two sons, RZA and Riot, recently starred in a Father’s Day campaign for Bottega Veneta alongside their dad. The heartwarming photos and videos captured the love and interaction between Rocky and his sons, emphasizing the special bond between them.

In a recent interview, Rihanna shared how she draws inspiration from Rocky when dressing her sons, as she initially found it challenging to style boys. She revealed that seeing Rocky’s sense of style and fashion choices inspired her to dress her sons in a similar manner. Additionally, Rihanna mentioned that her children have influenced her own clothing designs, particularly in her children’s line with Puma.

The couple’s dedication to fashion and family shines through in their collaborative projects and personal style choices. As they continue to make waves in the industry, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky set an example of creativity, love, and unity both on and off the runway. Their dynamic presence at fashion events and inclusive approach to design highlight their commitment to artistry and innovation in the fashion world.