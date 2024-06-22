Rihanna made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week alongside her partner A$AP Rocky, where he showcased his menswear collection with American Sabotage. The singer, at 36, turned heads in a white mini dress that showed off her toned legs, paired with cream heels and a-symmetric hemline. She added some flair with red shades and a burgundy jacket, tying a khaki jacket around her waist.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky posed together after the show, with Rihanna wearing a silver necklace and letting her hair fall loosely down her shoulders. She seemed to be in good spirits as she sat in the front row, soaking in the event and even documenting parts of it on her phone. The billionaire songstress arrived in Paris solo to partake in the fashion festivities, without her partner or their two sons.

During the same time as Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna was announced as the new face of Dior fragrance J’adore, taking over from Charlize Theron. She expressed her excitement on Instagram, calling it an honor and a mission to represent the iconic perfume. Dior also released a statement praising Rihanna’s talent, audacity, and captivating beauty as the embodiment of Dior femininity.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky took to the runway himself after his menswear show, receiving applause from attendees. Rihanna revealed that she is ‘starting over’ with her ninth album after a hiatus since her last release in 2016. She plans to re-listen to her music and decide what still resonates with her creatively. Rihanna expressed her eagerness to get back into the studio and explore new perspectives on her music.