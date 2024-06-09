rihanna-provoziert-mit-ich-bin-in-pension-shirt

Rihanna Sparks Controversy with “I’m Retired” Shirt

On Thursday, the “Diamonds” singer was spotted in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The singer and style icon was sporting a casual streetwear outfit. Rihanna paired a dark blue tight-fitting maxi skirt with red statement shoes and a green handbag. A chic pair of sunglasses completed the look. However, it was her t-shirt that caused a stir among her fans. The light blue shirt had the words “I’m retired. I can’t dress better.” printed on it.

Rihanna paired the stylish shirt with a dark blue maxi skirt. Fans are in disbelief. Rihanna’s fans are beside themselves and are now fearing they may never hear new music from the singer again. “Seeing Rihanna in this ‘I’m retired’ shirt has broken me a little bit,” wrote one fan on social media. “Rihanna literally said, ‘I’m retired.’ Never getting an album from a queen in retirement,” tweeted another user.

“It’s going to be fantastic” But Rihanna’s fans can rest assured. The 36-year-old Grammy winner confirmed in April that a new album is in the works, even though her stylish shirt may suggest otherwise. “It’s going to be fantastic,” gushed the singer. She added, “I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and really show where I stand.”

In the same month, she also told “Entertainment Tonight” that the music she is working on is “so good.” However, a release date is still unclear.