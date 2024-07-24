Rihanna, the talented artist, has been making waves in the fashion world with her bold and playful style choices. In a recent Instagram video, the singer lifted up her skirt to reveal a black thong, jokingly stating that she was shifting her summer goal to matching her shoes with her panties. This lighthearted moment showcased Rihanna’s fun and carefree attitude towards fashion.

The star was seen sporting an edgy schoolgirl look, with a black bra peeking out from under an oversized Oxford shirt paired with a brown pleated tennis skirt. Her black thong and shoes completed the monochromatic ensemble, while accessories like glasses, necklaces, and a mini bag added a touch of flair. Rihanna’s unique hairstyle, a mullet, added an extra element of cool to her outfit.

Recently, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky collaborated on a men’s underwear campaign for Savage X Fenty, featuring their 2-year-old son, RZA. The couple, known for their impeccable style, have been making headlines with their fashion-forward choices. Rihanna, who draws inspiration from A$AP Rocky for dressing their sons, revealed that she always tries to emulate her partner’s style when dressing their children.

Despite rumors circulating about her music career, Rihanna assured fans that she has been working on new music and is excited to get back into the studio. She explained that music is a new discovery for her, and after taking a break from the album-making process, she is ready to dive back in and create new music for her fans to enjoy.

Rihanna’s playful and carefree approach to fashion, coupled with her dedication to her music career, continues to solidify her status as a style icon and talented artist in the entertainment industry. Fans can look forward to new music from Rihanna in the near future as she embarks on this exciting chapter in her musical journey.