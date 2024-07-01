Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky recently had a night to remember in Paris. The couple was spotted walking around the city at 5 am, way past the usual bedtime for most people. Rihanna, known for her fashion sense, was seen carrying a personalized Louis Vuitton handbag, showcasing her style even in the early hours of the morning.

The reason behind their late-night escapade was their interest in purchasing a property in Paris. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were seen touring two luxury homes, one of which was priced at over £2.6 million. Despite the inconvenience of touring the houses in the middle of the night, the couple wanted to avoid being seen and take their time making a decision. Security and location were their top priorities, as they wanted the best for their growing family.

Rihanna, who is expecting a child soon, wanted her children to experience the world by having homes in different locations. The couple is eager to finalize a deal soon so that the property is ready for their next visit to Paris. Despite the upcoming due date, Rihanna enjoyed her time in France and is looking forward to returning with her family.

The couple’s late-night adventures in Paris were part of their trip to the city for Paris Fashion Week, where ASAP Rocky had a menswear show. Their commitment to finding the perfect home for their family shows their dedication to providing the best for their children. With Rihanna’s style and ASAP Rocky’s music career, the couple seems to have it all figured out when it comes to balancing their personal and professional lives.