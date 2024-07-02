Rihanna recently made a stylish appearance in lingerie to address the ongoing pregnancy rumors surrounding her. The pop music sensation posed in a black sheer lingerie set from her brand Savage X Fenty, showcasing her fit figure and body tattoos. She accessorized the look with necklaces, rings, and bracelets, exuding confidence and style.

In response to speculations about her expecting her third child, Rihanna clarified in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she is not pregnant. The Fenty Beauty founder, who already has two children with her partner A$AP Rocky, expressed her desire to have more kids in the future when her schedule allows. Despite fans noticing a “Mom” ring in her Vogue China cover photos, Rihanna set the record straight about her current pregnancy status.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship timeline has been a subject of public interest, with the couple meeting in 2012 but only becoming romantically involved in late 2019. They officially confirmed their relationship in December 2020, with A$AP publicly expressing his feelings for Rihanna in interviews. The couple welcomed their first child, Riot, in May 2021, followed by their second son, RZA, in August 2023. Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February 2023.

The recent lingerie photoshoot not only showcased Rihanna’s stunning style but also reignited excitement among fans for the return of her collaboration with fashion designer Adam Selman for Savage X Fenty. The caption accompanying the photos hinted at the revival of the iconic collection, generating positive reactions from followers. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, praising Rihanna for her beauty, fashion choices, and overall allure.

Despite the ongoing pregnancy rumors, Rihanna continues to captivate audiences with her fashion statements and business ventures. Her latest lingerie photoshoot serves as a reminder of her influence in the fashion industry and her ability to command attention with every appearance. As she navigates her personal and professional life in the spotlight, Rihanna remains a figure of inspiration for her fans and supporters worldwide.