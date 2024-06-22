New York Republican Congresswoman and Vice-Presidential hopeful Elise Stefanik recently made headlines for claiming that it was “illegal” to prosecute former President Donald Trump. Stefanik, who is positioning herself to be Trump’s potential running mate, defended the ex-president amid his legal troubles and emphasized his role in the upcoming political landscape.

During a speech to a gathering of religious conservatives, Stefanik criticized the legal actions taken against Trump, calling it “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” She accused radical district attorneys of weaponizing the courts to go after Trump, which she described as a form of election interference. Stefanik’s unwavering support for Trump has garnered mixed reactions, with some social media users ridiculing her for suggesting that Trump is above the law.

As Trump finalizes his list of potential running mates, Stefanik strategically aligned herself with the former president, aiming to rally support among conference attendees. The event, organized by the Faith & Freedom Coalition in Washington, D.C., also saw other prominent Republicans in attendance, including Dr. Ben Carson. While Carson took a different approach, Stefanik energized the crowd by calling for the re-election of Trump in 136 days.

Stefanik’s defense of Trump and her positioning as a potential running mate align with his preference for public adulation, according to insiders. Other potential candidates, such as Kari Lake, J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and Governor Doug Burgum, are also gaining support among conference attendees as the vice-presidential selection process unfolds.

Despite the pushback Stefanik has received for her statements, her loyalty to Trump and her strategic alignment with the former president could prove advantageous in the race for the vice-presidential nomination. As the political landscape continues to evolve, Stefanik’s unwavering support for Trump sets her apart from other potential candidates and solidifies her position as a key player in the upcoming election.