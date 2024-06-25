Ricky Gervais had an unexpected encounter with Prince Harry after one of his comedy shows, which left the comedian feeling startled by a royal request. Prince Harry invited Ricky to perform for the troops in Afghanistan, but Ricky expressed his fear and declined the offer. Despite his initial reluctance, Ricky considered the offer and even received a humorous text from Prince Harry on the day of the show, jokingly mentioning that the Queen might attend. The friendly relationship between Ricky and Harry was evident in their interactions, with Ricky even offering to help with Harry’s best man speech on Prince William’s wedding day. However, Ricky later stirred controversy with a Facebook post in which he jokingly declined a knighthood from the Royal Family. While some fans found his humor amusing, others criticized him for being offensive. Ricky’s bold and unapologetic personality has always been a defining trait of his comedy, making him a polarizing figure in the entertainment industry. Despite the mixed reactions to his antics, Ricky Gervais continues to push boundaries and challenge societal norms through his work. His fearless approach to comedy has earned him a loyal fan base and solidified his reputation as a comedic icon.