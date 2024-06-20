Richard Priem, a crew member on the show ‘9-1-1’, tragically passed away in May after a long 14-hour shift. Initially, it was believed that the car accident that took his life was due to drowsy driving, but the autopsy revealed that he actually suffered a heart attack. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that Priem died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, and he also had an enlarged heart with left ventricle hypertrophy. His death has been classified as natural.

Priem, who was known as Rico, was a grip on ‘9-1-1’ and a member of the IATSE Local 80 crew union. The accident occurred when his Toyota Highlander went off the road, flipped onto its roof, and sadly, Priem was pronounced dead at the scene. Angela Bassett, one of the stars of the show, expressed her condolences to his family and the entire crew of ‘9-1-1’.

The cast and crew of ‘9-1-1’ gathered to remember Priem and honor his memory. This was the first time they had experienced the loss of a member of their close-knit group. They shared stories and memories of Priem, highlighting his positive impact on everyone he worked with.

After his death, both the studio and his colleagues expressed their deepest sympathies to Priem’s family and friends. Nina Moskol, one of his colleagues, shared a heartfelt tribute to him, mentioning that he was looking forward to retirement and had many plans for his future. The IATSE also emphasized the importance of safety in the workplace, expressing their condolences to Priem’s family.

The loss of Richard Priem has deeply affected the cast and crew of ‘9-1-1’, who continue to mourn his passing. His memory lives on through the stories and moments shared by those who knew him best.