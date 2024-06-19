Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the global rights to Richard Linklater’s upcoming film, Blue Moon, which is set to be his next project after Hit Man. The production of the movie will take place in Dublin, Ireland starting this summer.

The star-studded cast includes Ethan Hawke, who will be collaborating with Linklater for the ninth time. Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott are also on board for various roles in the film.

Blue Moon, written by Robert Kaplow, is inspired by the final days of Lorenz Hart, one half of the famous songwriting duo Rodgers & Hart. The story is primarily set in Sardi’s Restaurant on the opening night of Oklahoma! on March 31, 1943, where Rodgers debuted his first collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II after Hart’s departure.

The movie is financed by Sony Pictures Classics and Renovo Media Group, continuing the long-standing relationship between Linklater and the production company. Linklater will produce the film alongside Mike Blizzard and John Sloss, with various other production companies involved in the project.

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures Classics expressed their excitement about the film, praising the script by Robert Kaplow and the incredible cast and crew assembled for the project. They are looking forward to bringing Blue Moon to audiences worldwide.

Hawke, Qualley, Cannavale, and Scott are all represented by CAA, with additional agencies handling their careers as well.

Overall, the acquisition of Blue Moon by Sony Pictures Classics marks another milestone in the collaboration between Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke, and the production company, promising an exciting project for both the cast and the audience.