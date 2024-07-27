General Hospital fans, get ready for some exciting news! Ric Lansing is making his way back to Port Charles, and it looks like he’ll be stirring up some drama while he’s at it.

Ric’s return comes at a crucial time for his daughter Molly, who is currently dealing with a surrogacy mess. Molly could definitely use her father’s support during this difficult time, and it’s heartwarming to see Ric stepping up to be there for her.

But it seems like Ric might not just be back for family matters. With plenty of former flames still in town, there’s a chance for some old sparks to fly. One particular flame that fans are eager to see rekindle is the one between Ric and Nina Reeves.

Nina and Ric have a complicated romantic history, with a marriage that ended in annulment due to Ric’s affair with Nina’s mother. However, a lot has changed since then, and maybe this could be a chance for them to reconnect and start fresh.

Nina has shown that she believes in second chances, as seen in her relationship with Drew Quartermaine. Could she be willing to give Ric another shot and see where things go this time around?

Of course, this potential rekindling of romance might not sit well with Sonny Corinthos, Ric’s half-brother and Nina’s ex-husband. Sonny may not be too thrilled about the idea of Ric getting close to Nina once again, especially considering their complicated history.

As Ric’s return shakes things up in Port Charles, fans can expect to see some surprising reactions and twists in the coming episodes. Will Ric and Nina give their relationship another chance, or will other romantic possibilities come into play?

Stay tuned to General Hospital to see how Ric’s return impacts the residents of Port Charles and what romantic entanglements might arise. And don’t forget to check back here for more General Hospital spoilers, predictions, news, and updates. It’s sure to be an exciting time for fans of the show!