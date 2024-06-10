Reynaldo Gianecchini’s Debut in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – The Musical” Sparks Controversy

São Paulo

Reynaldo Gianecchini is set to make his debut in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – The Musical” starting this Friday (7), and he decided to share a preview of one of his choreographies as Anthony “Tick” Belrose, one of the main characters. The video clip was well-received by internet users.

“Do you want Vogue?” the actor wrote in the caption of the video, showcasing a segment of dancer Mariana Barros’s choreography. “Portraying a drag queen has been a huge challenge, and I’m glad to have so many incredible professionals supporting me! Come see it, everything looks amazing,” he added.

In the comments section, actresses such as Tata Werneck and Paolla Oliveira praised Gianecchini, as well as Ivete Sangalo, Sabrina Sato, and Érika Hilton. However, other internet users expressed their discontent. Gianecchini’s participation in the lead role has upset the drag community, as the actor has little affinity with the LGBTQIA+ universe, the musical’s main theme.

“I think your work is amazing, and it’s great that you’re dedicating yourself to learning. What I’m saying is more about doing this with people who really know what they’re doing and who are part of the history and culture of Vogue/ballroom,” one internet user wrote.

“Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – The Musical” premieres this Friday (7) at Teatro Bradesco.