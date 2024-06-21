America’s drive-in movie theaters are a unique blast from the past that continue to capture the hearts of many moviegoers today. With the summer season in full swing, these outdoor theaters are preparing for a busy season filled with a variety of entertainment options beyond just movie screenings.

While the golden age of drive-in theaters may have passed, with over 4,000 theaters at its peak in 1958, a few hundred drive-ins across the nation are proudly keeping the tradition alive. These drive-ins cater to a wide range of audiences, from older crowds looking to relive the nostalgia of their youth to younger generations eager to experience the magic of drive-in theaters they’ve only heard about from their parents and grandparents.

During the pandemic in 2020, as traditional movie theaters shut down, drive-ins found a new life of their own and have continued to resonate with audiences today. Here’s a closer look at five unique drive-in theaters across the United States that are taking the drive-in movie experience to the next level:

1. Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre in Orefield, Pa., holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest operating drive-in theater in the world. Celebrating its 90th anniversary in April, Shankweiler’s maintains its dedication to preserving the history of drive-in theaters while offering a modern movie-watching experience.

2. Hull’s Drive-In Theatre in Lexington, Va., not only showcases new releases and classic films but also serves as a community hub. As the only nonprofit drive-in theater in America, Hull’s Drive-In involves volunteers from the community in various aspects of the theater, including pre-movie entertainment from local musicians and school music groups.

3. Delsea Drive-In Theatre in Vineland, N.J., has secured its place in cinema history as New Jersey’s only drive-in theater. Known for its beloved food menu, Delsea offers a variety of options, including gluten-free, vegan, and low-carb selections to cater to all moviegoers’ dietary needs.

4. Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia, N.Y., offers a unique experience with amenities such as camping areas, an on-site restaurant serving pizza, and an airstream hotel, Hotel Caravana. The drive-in also functions as a communal park during the day, welcoming both humans and canines alike.

5. Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre in Cape Cod, Mass., has been a staple since 1957, expanding to include a traditional indoor cinema, a dairy bar, a mini-golf course, and a flea market during Memorial Day Weekend. With up to 150 vendors, the flea market adds an extra layer of entertainment to the drive-in experience.

As drive-in theaters continue to evolve and offer diverse entertainment options, they remain a cherished part of American cinematic history that brings communities together for a magical movie-watching experience under the stars.