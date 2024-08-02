Roger Sanchez, a legendary figure in house music, has been a pioneer in shaping electronic music and DJ culture since the 1980s. With a successful career that spans the underground and mainstream scenes, Sanchez has produced mega hits like “Another Chance” and a plethora of vocal-laced club hits that keep dance floors moving.

Currently on a summer tour, Sanchez will be performing at BCM Mallorca on August 17, the largest club on the Balearic island, and will also be making an appearance at Boogietown in Surrey on September 8. His influence in the music industry is undeniable, and fans can expect an unforgettable experience at his upcoming shows.

In a recent interview, Sanchez shared a list of feel-good house classics that have influenced his career and shaped his musical journey. From the iconic beats of First Choice’s “Let No Man Put Asunder” to the soulful melodies of Roy Ayer’s “Running Away,” each track holds a special place in his heart.

ESG’s “Moody” stands out as a dark yet quirky dance floor classic that captivated audiences at clubs like the Loft and Paradise Garage in New York. The band’s unique approach to music, with sparse drums, bass, guitars, and haunting vocals, made them a standout act in the industry.

Art Of Noise’s “Beatbox” and Third World’s “Now That We Found Love” showcase Sanchez’s diverse musical taste, blending elements of hip hop, reggae, and disco. These tracks were not only popular on the dance floor but also influenced his early breakdancing days and DJ sets.

“It’s Yours” by T La Rock & Jazzy J marked a new lyrical approach to hip hop, setting the stage for “intelligent rap” and becoming a highlight of Sanchez’s hip hop sets. The deep and emotional vibes of Mr. Fingers’ “Can You Feel It” and 808 State’s “Pacific” further shaped his sound and influenced his late-night DJ sets.

Even punk rock legends like The Clash found a place in Sanchez’s sets, with tracks like “Radio Clash” adding a funky twist to the dance floor. Inner City’s “Good Life” bridged the gap between techno and house, solidifying Sanchez’s admiration for producer Kevin Saunderson and his legendary status in the industry.

As Sanchez continues to tour and share his passion for classic house music, fans can expect an unforgettable experience filled with timeless tracks and infectious beats. His dedication to the craft and commitment to preserving the legacy of house music make him a true icon in the industry.