When Chris Evans reflects on his time playing Johnny Storm in the 2005 superhero film Fantastic Four, he considers it a significant period in his life. It was before he rose to fame as Captain America and became one of Hollywood’s sought-after “Chrises.” Fast forward almost two decades, Evans dons the Human Torch suit once again, this time in the highly anticipated summer blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Reprising his role as Johnny Storm was an exciting opportunity for Evans, especially since it was a character that held a special place in his heart. He mentioned that his younger self from 2005 would be amazed at the career he has now and the chance to revisit the role in a cameo appearance for the multiverse anti-hero film.

Playing Johnny Storm was more than just a career milestone for Evans. He felt a connection to the character who embraced superpowers with excitement, fun, and a hint of immaturity – qualities that resonated with him at the time. It was indeed a special chapter in his life that he cherished.

One of the standout cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine is Dogpool, Deadpool’s canine companion portrayed by a talented dog named Peggy. Evans praised Ryan Reynolds for giving Peggy a spotlight in the film, acknowledging her incredible performance.

As a devoted dog lover himself, Evans shared his experience of adopting rescue dog Dodger while filming Gifted in 2016. Since then, he has been an advocate for rescue pets and canine well-being. His partnership with Jinx dog food, a brand focused on providing quality nutrition for dogs, aligns with his values of integrity, honesty, and love for dogs.

Dodger, Evans’ beloved pet, has had a taste of the spotlight, appearing on photo shoots and even gracing the cover of dog food boxes. Evans commended Dodger’s behavior on set, noting his professionalism and social nature. Despite Dodger’s potential for a Hollywood career, Evans expressed some hesitance about taking him on the red carpet, fearing it might inflate his ego.

In recent times, red carpets have seen a new trend of celebrities bringing their rescue dogs along, such as Glen Powell with his dog Brisket. While Evans appreciates the idea of showcasing Dodger at events, he wants to ensure his furry friend remains grounded and humble.

Overall, Chris Evans’ journey from playing Johnny Storm to reprising the role in Deadpool & Wolverine reflects his growth as an actor and his unwavering love for dogs. His commitment to rescue pet advocacy and partnership with Jinx underscore his dedication to animal welfare and nutrition. Dodger’s foray into the world of fame alongside Evans serves as a heartwarming reminder of the bond between humans and their loyal companions.