Jennifer Lopez’s mother is expressing regret over the time her daughter has spent with Ben Affleck, believing that the singer is losing sight of herself as rumors of their troubled marriage continue to circulate. Reports suggest that Lopez’s mom wants her to move on from the relationship rather than dig herself into a deeper hole.

The ongoing speculation about Lopez and Affleck potentially ending their marriage has been a hot topic for weeks, with many anticipating a divorce in the near future. Lopez’s mother, Rodriguez, is reportedly among those who believe that a split is imminent and has advised her daughter to walk away from the relationship.

According to an insider, Rodriguez shared with her daughter, “Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess.” She also mentioned that Lopez had wasted years believing that Affleck was a “knight in shining armor,” alluding to their initial failed engagement and subsequent marriage.

Lopez’s sisters, Leslie Ann and Lynda, are said to share the same concerns as their mother about the troubled marriage. They feel that their sister has lost sight of herself and agree that she should focus on her children and career rather than prolonging the breakup with Affleck.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding who will initiate a divorce, sources suggest that Lopez’s sisters are encouraging her to take the first step. They believe that Affleck may be more inclined to give up on the marriage than make an effort to repair it.

Close sources to Lopez have revealed that the singer is heartbroken over the state of her marriage and feels that it is completely over. Despite her love for Affleck and her desire for the relationship to work, Lopez seems resigned to the possibility of a divorce happening soon.

While Lopez appears to be dealing with the situation emotionally, Affleck has chosen to focus on work and spending time with his children. He has been seen at his office regularly and has been actively involved in parenting his kids during this challenging time.

On the Fourth of July, Lopez and Affleck spent time apart, with Lopez enjoying the holiday in the Hamptons while Affleck remained in Los Angeles with their children. Reports suggest that the couple has put up some of their properties for sale, including their $65 million home, amid the ongoing speculation about their marriage.

While neither Lopez nor Affleck has confirmed the rumors about their relationship, the couple’s actions, such as selling possessions and putting up their home for sale, indicate that there may be significant changes on the horizon for their marriage.