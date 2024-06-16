Who would have thought that a musical about the tragic events of September 11, 2001, could be the most uplifting and life-affirming piece of theater to come out of Broadway in the last decade? Thanks to the Canadian duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the musical “Come From Away” manages to find a silver lining in the dark cloud of that fateful day.

The story is based on the events following the closure of American air space after September 11, which led to 38 international flights being diverted to Gander, Newfoundland. Overnight, the town’s population nearly doubled as it hosted passengers from around the world for five days. The musical captures the essence of this incredible act of kindness, generosity, and faith in humanity during a time of great need.

A North American touring production of “Come From Away” has made its way to St. Paul’s Ordway Music Theater for a 10-day run. The show features a talented cast of 12 who seamlessly transform into multiple characters, bringing to life a story of culture clash, unlikely friendships, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Director Christopher Ashley’s Tony-nominated and Olivier Award-winning production showcases a rare combination of tightly choreographed teamwork and individual character development. Each actor shines in their roles, with standout performances by Dekontee Tucrkile, Kristin Litzenberg, and Addison Garner, among others.

One of the highlights of the show is the excellent eight-piece band led by Sarah Pool Wilhelm, whose music adds another layer of depth to the storytelling. The musical concludes with a post-curtain-call jam session, leaving the audience inspired and uplifted.

If you’re in need of a boost in faith in humanity and a softened heart, “Come From Away” at the Ordway Music Theater is the perfect elixir. Don’t miss this heartwarming and unforgettable musical experience that celebrates the power of kindness and compassion in the face of tragedy.