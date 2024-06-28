Crazy Town musician Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death has been uncovered after he was discovered dead at his residence. The Los Angeles artist, whose real name was Seth Binzer, passed away at the age of 49. According to the band’s manager Howie Hubberman, Shifty Shellshock’s death was due to an accidental overdose.

Hubberman expressed regret, stating that Seth Binzer had struggled with addiction, particularly after the band’s rapid success with their hit song “Butterfly.” Despite efforts to help him, including by Hubberman himself, they were unsuccessful in aiding Shifty with his addictions. Medical officials in Los Angeles have not yet specified the cause of death for Binzer.

Shifty Shellshock had been vocal about his battle with drugs, even appearing on VH1 programs such as Celebrity Rehab and Sober House. Hubberman disclosed that the cause of death was a mix of prescription drugs and street-bought substances. He mentioned that Shifty had been eager to overcome his struggles but lacked the necessary support to do so.

Tributes poured in for the father of three following his enigmatic final social media post. Friends and fans expressed their grief and appreciation for his music. Shifty Shellshock, along with Bret Mazur, co-founded Crazy Town in 1999 after initially starting a band called Brimstone Sluggers in 1995. Their breakthrough single “Butterfly” reached the top of the charts and propelled them to fame.

After the band’s dissolution in 2003, Shifty pursued a solo career, collaborating with renowned artists like Paul Oakenfold. His battles with sobriety were a recurring theme in his life, as evidenced by his social media posts. Despite his struggles, Shifty Shellshock’s impact on the music industry and the lives of those who knew him was significant.

As more details emerge about his life and legacy, fans and friends continue to mourn the loss of a talented artist. Shifty’s journey serves as a reminder of the challenges many individuals face with addiction and mental health. His music and presence will be deeply missed in the industry he contributed to for many years.