Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, co-hosts and real-life spouses, had a heartwarming reunion with a special guest on a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. During the show, they were surprised to see a woman in the audience holding a photograph of Ripa holding her as an infant. This woman revealed that she was the baby Enzo from their time on All My Children, although she was actually a girl and not a boy as portrayed on the show.

The audience member, who is no longer acting, shared that she was just days away from her 23rd birthday and was born three days after Ripa and Consuelos’ real-life daughter, Lola Consuelos. She humorously mentioned that on set, her mom held Lola, and Ripa held her, creating a sweet connection between them.

Ripa and Consuelos recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary. The couple first met in 1995 when they starred together on the soap opera All My Children, playing the roles of Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos Jr. They eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, and have since welcomed three children: Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos, and Joaquin Consuelos.

In late April, Consuelos and Ripa attended the Time 100 gala to celebrate their Daytime Emmy nomination. Consuelos expressed how fast this past year had been and how much fun they have had together. The couple reflected on their strong partnership and the joy they have shared over the years.

It was a heartwarming moment to see Ripa and Consuelos reunited with their on-screen baby, bringing back memories of their time on All My Children and highlighting the special bond they share with their fans. The unexpected reunion added a nostalgic touch to the show and left both the hosts and the audience with smiles on their faces.