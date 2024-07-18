Rak-Su, the beloved boyband that captured the hearts of many during their time on X Factor, is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus. Fans are thrilled to hear that the group has announced a new single, titled Role Play, which was released today on streaming services.

Lead vocalist Ashley shared in a recent Instagram video that the band has been working hard on new music during their break. He expressed their excitement to share their new songs with fans, stating that they will be releasing at least two to three songs every month until they are ready to drop an album. This news has generated a lot of buzz among their loyal fanbase, with many taking to social media to express their enthusiasm for Rak-Su’s return.

Rak-Su’s journey in the music industry has seen them go through changes, including a shift from Simon Cowell’s record label Syco to RCA. Despite these changes, the band members remain focused on creating music that resonates with their audience. Ashley emphasized the importance of a partnership between artists and their label, highlighting the support they have received from RCA in bringing their creative vision to life.

The group’s dedication to their craft and commitment to delivering fresh, vibrant tunes have endeared them to fans worldwide. With the release of Role Play, Rak-Su is poised to make a strong comeback and solidify their place in the music scene once again. Stay tuned for more exciting music from this talented boyband as they continue to delight listeners with their infectious energy and catchy melodies.