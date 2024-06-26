Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have reunited on screen in a new movie called ‘Here,’ 30 years after their iconic film ‘Forrest Gump.’ Fans of the original movie are excited to see the two actors together again after all these years.

In the new movie, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright play completely different characters from their roles in ‘Forrest Gump.’ The trailer for ‘Here’ has generated a lot of buzz online, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of the film.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright’s chemistry on screen is undeniable, and fans are looking forward to seeing how their dynamic has evolved over the years. The trailer for ‘Here’ hints at a heartfelt and emotional storyline, which is sure to resonate with audiences.

This reunion of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright is a nostalgic moment for fans of ‘Forrest Gump,’ and many are hoping that ‘Here’ will capture the same magic that made the original film so beloved.

As we await the release of ‘Here,’ fans can look back on the iconic performances of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in ‘Forrest Gump’ and appreciate the lasting impact they have had on the world of cinema. This reunion is a reminder of the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of great actors.