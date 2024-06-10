restaurante-chileno-es-elegido-entre-los-30-mejores-del-mundo

Chilean Restaurant Named Among the Top 30 in the World

The Chilean restaurant Boragó has received a new accolade, being chosen by ‘The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ as one of the best in the world. Located in the Vitacura commune, the restaurant ranked 29th on the list and 6th in South America.

Chef Rodolfo Guzmán’s dishes are not only visually stunning and incredibly flavorful, but they are also crafted with sustainability in mind. The restaurant’s philosophy includes using local ingredients, maintaining local ecosystems, and responsible sourcing.

Boragó highlights native Chilean products and incorporates indigenous plants into its cuisine, resulting in creatively executed dishes such as the pink Maule tomato fillet with grapes and wild fruits, and the king crab with sea carrot custard.

Here are the top restaurants in South America:

5. Maido, Lima (Peru)

10. Don Julio, Buenos Aires (Argentina)

16. Kjolle, Lima (Peru)

25. El Chato, Bogotá (Colombia)

27. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo (Brazil)

29. Boragó, Santiago (Chile)

37. Oteque, Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

41. Mayta, Lima (Peru)

The top 3 restaurants in the world are:

1. Disfrutar, Barcelona (Spain)

2. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo (Spain)

3. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris (France)