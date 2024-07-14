Renée Zellweger, the beloved actress known for her role in the Bridget Jones series, has landed the lead role in a new HBO show called Jane Smith. This series is a departure from the light-hearted rom-com world of Bridget Jones, as it is a dark legal thriller. Renée will play the role of Jane Smith, a brilliant and tough defence attorney living in the Hamptons. The show is based on the bestselling novel 12 Months to Live by James Patterson and Mike Lupica.

In Jane Smith, the story revolves around an ambitious lawyer who faces a life-altering diagnosis of a terminal brain tumour on the eve of the biggest case of her career. Despite this devastating news, Jane remains determined to solve the case, even as the investigation becomes more dangerous and personal.

The show is currently in development at HBO under the guidance of writer and showrunner Miki Johnson, known for her work on Ozark. Renée Zellweger will not only star in the series but also serve as an executive producer alongside Johnson and Carmela Casinelli from Big Picture Co. Author James Patterson is also on board as an executive producer through his production company James Patterson Entertainment.

Aside from her role in Jane Smith, Renée Zellweger is busy filming the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones series, titled Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The film will see the return of fan-favorite Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver, with Colin Firth’s involvement still uncertain. The movie will also feature familiar faces like Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, and James Callis, as well as new additions like Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Isla Fisher.

While Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is set to be released on February 14, 2025, the premiere date for Jane Smith on HBO is yet to be announced. Fans of Renée Zellweger and legal thrillers should stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated series.