YouTube sensation Pretty Pastel Please, also known as Alexandra, sadly passed away, leaving her 691k subscribers in shock. The news was revealed on the 5th of July, and fans were devastated by the sudden loss.

Alexandra was known for her content which included fashion hauls, product reviews, thrift shopping, travel videos, and even features with her talking parrot. Her last video was a Temu haul where she showcased items she purchased and reviewed them.

An Instagram post titled “In Memoriam” shared the heartbreaking news of Alexandra’s passing, describing it as sudden, unexpected, and devastating to all who knew her. The post also mentioned that her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief.

Fans expressed their shock and grief in the comments, with many feeling a personal connection to Alexandra despite never meeting her in person. Her impact on her viewers was evident through the outpouring of condolences and memories shared online.

Prior to the announcement of her passing, Alexandra’s last Instagram post was a selfie taken on May 23, where she shared her excitement about streaming regularly on Twitch again. She seemed happy and content in the photo, which makes her sudden death even more heartbreaking.

In a video from last year, Alexandra opened up about going through a rough patch in her personal life, including getting a divorce from her partner Daniel. She shared the challenges they faced in their relationship and how they had different plans for their future that ultimately led to the decision to part ways.

Despite the difficulties she faced in her personal life, Alexandra continued to create content that brought joy to her viewers. Her presence on social media will be greatly missed, and her legacy as Pretty Pastel Please will live on through her videos and the impact she had on her fans.