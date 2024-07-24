British blues legend John Mayall passed away at the age of 90. Known as the Godfather of British Blues, he played a crucial role in the revival of the genre in the late 1960s. Mayall’s band, the Bluesbreakers, served as a training ground for many superstars, including Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood, and others.

Mayall’s Instagram page confirmed his death, stating that he passed away at his home in California. Despite not achieving mainstream fame, he continued to perform into his late 80s. He was known for his blues harmonica and keyboard playing and received a Grammy nomination for his work.

Born in 1933 in Macclesfield, England, Mayall was deeply influenced by his father’s music collection. He moved to London in 1962 to immerse himself in the blues scene, which led to the formation of the Bluesbreakers. Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards were among those drawn to Mayall’s sound.

Throughout his career, Mayall collaborated with various musicians, providing them with opportunities to shine. Despite not achieving commercial success like some of his band members, Mayall continued to push the boundaries of blues music. His work was recognized with a Grammy nomination and an OBE in 2005.

Mayall’s music career was not without challenges, including personal struggles and injuries. In the 1970s, he performed most shows under the influence but eventually overcame his struggles. He continued to tour extensively, showcasing his passion for music.

In 2008, Mayall retired the Bluesbreaker name, marking a new chapter in his music career. Despite personal challenges, he remained dedicated to his craft and continued to inspire generations of musicians. Mayall’s legacy lives on through his music, which continues to resonate with fans worldwide.