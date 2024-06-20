Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88, as announced by his son Kiefer Sutherland. The veteran actor had a long and illustrious career that spanned over 60 years. While he saw a resurgence in popularity with younger audiences in recent years, thanks to his role as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise, Sutherland made a name for himself in the industry long before that.

Known for his range and versatility, Sutherland transitioned from unpredictable and anti-establishment roles in the 1970s to more buttoned-down yet eccentric characters in later years. From M*A*S*H to Ordinary People to JFK, he showcased his acting prowess in a variety of roles that left a lasting impact on audiences.

In addition to his film work, Sutherland was a dedicated family man. He is survived by his children from his marriage to ex-wife Shirley Douglas and his three adult sons with his wife Francine Racette. The actor’s personal life was also marked by his involvement in antiwar activism and his partnership with Jane Fonda in the FTA – Free the Army revue.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues alike. Broadcaster Piers Morgan, director Ron Howard, and filmmaker Edgar Wright all praised Sutherland’s talent, intelligence, and dedication to his craft. House of the Dragon star James Dreyfus also shared his admiration for the late actor, highlighting his versatility and brilliance on screen.

Donald Sutherland’s legacy in the entertainment industry is undeniable. His impact on film and television will be remembered for years to come, and his contributions to the art of acting will continue to inspire future generations of performers. Rest in peace, Donald Sutherland, and thank you for sharing your incredible talent with the world.