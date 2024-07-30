Rapper Chino XL, whose real name is Derek Emmanuel Barbosa, passed away suddenly at the age of 50, as confirmed by his family. The news of his death was shared in a heartfelt Instagram post by his family, including his four daughters Chynna, Bella, Lyric, and Kiyana. They described their father as a “Girl Dad” who provided them with strength, straightforwardness, and realism. The family expressed that they are at peace knowing that their father is at peace.

In addition to his daughters, Chino XL is survived by his stepson Shawn, his grandchildren, his mother, and his ex-partner Stephanie. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, and details about a memorial service will be shared at a later time. The family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Chino XL. Producer Andrew Laidlaw, who collaborated with Barbosa for many years, expressed his disbelief and sadness at the news of his passing. Other friends and artists, such as A-F-R-O, also shared their condolences and memories of the late rapper.

Chino XL, born in New Jersey in 1974 and raised in The Bronx, rose to fame in the early 1990s after being signed by Rick Rubin at American Recordings. His solo career took off with his debut album “Here to Save You All” in 1996, featuring the single “Kreep.” Throughout his career, Chino XL released several albums and collaborated with various artists, including a recent feature on Rakim’s album “G.O.D.’s Network: REB7RTH.”

Aside from his music career, Chino XL also dabbled in acting, appearing in TV shows like Reno 911! and CSI: Miami, as well as the film Alex & Emma. Fans have praised his recent verse on the track “Pendulum Swing” as one of his best, expressing excitement for his future projects. Chino XL himself expressed gratitude for being part of Rakim’s album, calling it a “childhood dream” come true and the culmination of his “life’s work.”

The legacy of Chino XL lives on through his music, acting, and the memories shared by his family, friends, and fans. His impact on the hip-hop community and beyond is undeniable, and he will be remembered as a talented artist and a loving father. May he rest in peace.