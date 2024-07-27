BBC Northern Ireland broadcasting legend John Bennett, a beloved figure in Northern Irish broadcasting, has passed away at the age of 82. His family described him as the “lynchpin” of the local broadcasting scene, while the BBC praised his radio shows for their humor and authenticity. Bennett, a native of Belfast, began his career with the BBC in 1965 and became a familiar voice on a variety of programs including music, entertainment, sports, and current affairs.

One of the highlights of his career was co-launching BBC Radio Ulster with Gloria Hunniford on New Year’s Eve in 1974. Over the course of more than 44 years, he hosted The Sunday Club, a popular weekend music show, earning the affectionate nickname “The President.” Bennett’s weekday morning show in the 1990s was also a hit, featuring a mix of programs and documentaries. Known for his encyclopedic knowledge of music, love for football, and skillful guitar playing, Bennett was hailed as a “master of the long-form interview” who had a special connection with his audience.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to television and radio broadcasting, Bennett was awarded an MBE in January 2023. He was also inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor for his transformative impact on the broadcasting industry. Following the passing of his wife Joan in 2020, Bennett is survived by his daughter Siobhan and son Mark, who carry on his legacy.

Gloria Hunniford, a longtime friend and colleague of Bennett, shared her heartfelt condolences, describing him as a “giant in broadcasting.” She fondly recalled their time working together and praised Bennett as a talented, generous, and gracious individual. Remembering his singing and the joy he brought to audiences in Northern Ireland and beyond, Hunniford expressed her sadness at his passing and offered her support to his family during this difficult time.

John Bennett’s impact on the world of broadcasting and the lives of those he touched will be remembered and celebrated for years to come. His legacy lives on through his memorable radio shows, his dedication to his craft, and the lasting friendships he formed along the way. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.