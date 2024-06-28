Street racer Lizzy Musi has passed away after battling stage-four breast cancer, as confirmed by her father. The Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star from Mooresville, North Carolina shared her diagnosis last year, which led her to step back from the show. Lizzy Musi’s father, Pat, announced her passing on Facebook, expressing gratitude for the prayers and support received throughout her battle.

Musi’s legacy is one of inspiration, especially for women and girls in the racing community. She achieved notable milestones in her career, including back-to-back victories in the 2019 series of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings and being the first woman to break the 200 mph barrier in eighth-mile doorslammer racing. She also made history by winning a Pro Nitrous national event in July 2014.

Despite her aggressive cancer diagnosis, Lizzy Musi remained positive and resilient. She sought treatment in Germany and shared updates on her condition with her fans. Her boyfriend, Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, stood by her side throughout her health journey. Fans have praised Earnhardt for his unwavering support and love for Musi.

Tragically, Musi’s passing comes shortly after fellow Street Outlaws star Nathan Schaldach, also known as Cali Nate, lost his life in a car crash. The racing community mourns the loss of both talented individuals who shared a passion for speed and adrenaline. Musi paid tribute to Nate, highlighting his skills as a street racer and expressing her disbelief at the tragic accident.

In the midst of grief and loss, Musi’s fans and supporters remember her as a fierce competitor, a trailblazer for women in racing, and a beloved member of the racing community. Her legacy lives on through her accomplishments on the track and the inspiration she provided to aspiring racers, particularly young girls.

As we reflect on the lives of Lizzy Musi and Nathan Schaldach, we are reminded of the risks and rewards of the racing world. Their passion for speed and competition brought them together with fans and fellow racers, creating a tight-knit community that celebrates their achievements and mourns their untimely deaths.

Let us honor their memory by keeping their families, friends, and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May Lizzy Musi and Nathan Schaldach rest in peace, knowing that they will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew and admired them.