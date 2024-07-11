Shelley Duvall, known for her roles in “The Shining” and “Popeye,” has passed away at the age of 75. Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed that she died in her sleep due to complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas. This news comes after Duvall revealed in November 2016 that she had been struggling with mental health issues and needed help.

Although Duvall did not have formal training as an actor, her career took off when she met Robert Altman at a party and began appearing in his films. She earned critical acclaim for her roles in movies like “Nashville” and “3 Women,” as well as for her portrayal of Wendy Torrance in “The Shining.” Duvall also received two Emmy nominations for her work on children’s programs.

Despite her success in Hollywood, Duvall disappeared from the industry after her 2002 film, “Manna from Heaven.” In a candid interview with The New York Times, she expressed feeling hurt by the industry and the sudden turn of events in her career. Duvall emphasized the emotional toll of experiencing betrayal and mistreatment in an industry she once thrived in.

Her passing marks the end of an era for fans and colleagues who admired her talent and contributions to the entertainment world. Shelley Duvall’s legacy as a versatile and dedicated actress will continue to live on through her iconic performances on screen.