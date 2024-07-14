Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed, passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer. Her publicist confirmed the news, stating that she was surrounded by loved ones, including her dog, Bowie, during her last moments. Shannen was open about her struggles with cancer on her podcast, Let’s Be Clear, where she shared her experiences with fans.

Following her death, her co-stars and friends from Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed paid tribute to her. Jason Priestley, who played her twin brother on Beverly Hills 90210, expressed his shock and sadness at her passing. Gabrielle Carteris mentioned their late co-star Luke Perry, who passed away in 2019, welcoming Shannen into his arms. Brian Austin Green shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Shannen for her love and presence in his life.

Alyssa Milano, Shannen’s co-star on Charmed, reflected on their complicated relationship but expressed deep respect and admiration for her talent. Rose McGowen, another co-star from Charmed, remembered Shannen as a passionate and dedicated actress who fought to live. She praised Shannen’s work ethic and love for her craft, family, friends, and fans.

Shannen Doherty’s legacy as a talented actress and a passionate individual will live on in the hearts of those who knew and admired her. Her impact on the entertainment industry and her ability to inspire others through her work and dedication will always be remembered. May she rest in peace knowing that she touched the lives of many with her talent and spirit.