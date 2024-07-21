Richard Simmons’ staff recently shared the final message that the fitness guru had prepared for his fans before his passing on July 13. The staff revealed that Simmons worked diligently on his posts, carefully selecting photos and writing captions ahead of time to ensure they were just right before sharing them with his followers.

The touching message that Simmons had planned to share with his fans on Sunday, July 14, read, “‘Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard.'” This heartfelt message was accompanied by a photo of Simmons wearing an orange NASA spacesuit, staying true to his unique and quirky style.

Simmons’ longtime publicist, Tom Estey, confirmed the news of his passing and shared a statement from Simmons’ brother, Lenny Simmons. Lenny expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans during this difficult time and shared that Simmons was laid to rest surrounded by family and close friends.

The cause of Richard Simmons’ death has not been officially confirmed, but the LAFD stated that it appeared to be from “apparent natural causes.” The fitness icon passed away at his home in Los Angeles, just one day after celebrating his 76th birthday.

In a recent interview, Lenny Simmons shared insight into his brother’s character and the legacy that he hopes Richard Simmons will be remembered for. He described Richard as genuine and caring, always going above and beyond to help others, even visiting individuals struggling with obesity to offer his support and assistance.

Richard Simmons’ impact on the fitness world and his unique approach to helping others lead healthier lives will undoubtedly be remembered by fans and loved ones alike. The final message he shared with his followers serves as a touching reminder of his positive spirit and unwavering dedication to spreading love and joy to all those around him.