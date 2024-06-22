June Squibb recently shared her memories of her late co-star Richard Roundtree from the movie “Thelma.” She reflected on their time working together and the bond they formed on set. Squibb spoke fondly of Roundtree’s professionalism and kindness, describing him as a talented actor and a wonderful person.

In addition to her heartfelt memories of Roundtree, Squibb also discussed the impact he had on the film industry as a whole. She highlighted his contributions to the world of cinema and how his legacy continues to inspire new generations of actors.

Squibb’s reflections on Richard Roundtree shed light on the importance of honoring and remembering the talented individuals who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Through her words, she pays tribute to her co-star and friend, ensuring that his memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew and admired him.

It is evident from Squibb’s words that Richard Roundtree’s presence was truly special, both on and off the screen. His talent, kindness, and dedication to his craft left a lasting impact on all those who had the privilege of working with him. As we remember and celebrate his life and work, we are reminded of the profound influence that one individual can have on an entire industry.