James Joyce, the renowned Irish author, is being honored at the upcoming 44th annual Bloomsday celebration on June 15 at the Katharine Cornell Theatre. This event pays tribute to Joyce through performances, poetry, and music, with organizer John Crelan emphasizing the importance of keeping the spirit of the celebration fresh and engaging.

Since its inception in 1979, Bloomsday has evolved into a dynamic event that showcases new performers while also welcoming back familiar faces. According to Mr. Crelan, the show is never the same each year, offering a unique and diverse lineup of acts that highlight different aspects of Joyce’s work.

Unlike traditional literary events, Bloomsday steers clear of readings and lectures to provide a more immersive and interactive experience for attendees. This year’s program includes poetry readings by Mr. Crelan, original music compositions by Island composer Philip Diettrich, and theatrical performances of scenes from Joyce’s writings along with traditional Irish songs.

Mr. Crelan emphasizes that every act in this year’s celebration is a standout performance, promising a memorable and enriching experience for all attendees. Additionally, a portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, supporting a worthy cause while enjoying a night of entertainment.

Tickets for the Bloomsday celebration are priced at $25 and can be purchased in advance at Bunch of Grapes bookstore or at the door on the night of the event. The show is set to begin at 8 pm, offering a unique opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of James Joyce in a vibrant and engaging setting.