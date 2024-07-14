Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness icon, has passed away at the age of 76 just one day after celebrating his birthday. The news of his death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department, who responded to a call from his housekeeper at his home. It was reported that Simmons died of natural causes, and there is no suspicion of foul play.

Simmons, who had been out of the public eye for years but remained active on social media, had shared with his followers earlier in the year that he had skin cancer removed from his face. Despite this health scare, he seemed to be doing well and encouraged others to prioritize their health and get regular check-ups.

Just before his passing, Simmons had expressed gratitude for the birthday wishes he received, saying he had never received so many messages in his life. He had plans to celebrate his birthday in a unique way, mentioning that he would blow out a candle on a zucchini, as he was a vegetarian.

Reflecting on turning 76, Simmons had shared that he felt good and was grateful to be alive for another day. He expressed his commitment to helping people and making a positive impact in any way he could.

Richard Simmons’ legacy as a fitness guru and motivational figure will continue to inspire many, even after his passing. His infectious energy, compassion for others, and dedication to wellness have left a lasting impact on those who followed his fitness programs and motivational speeches.

Fans and followers of Richard Simmons are mourning the loss of a true icon, but his message of positivity, self-care, and helping others will continue to resonate for years to come. His legacy serves as a reminder to prioritize health, spread joy, and make a difference in the lives of those around us.