Donald Sutherland, the legendary actor known for his roles in iconic films such as M*A*S*H, Klute, and The Hunger Games, has passed away at the age of 88. His death was confirmed by ET, and he died in Miami after a long illness. While the official cause of death was not disclosed, his impact on Hollywood and the entertainment industry is undeniable.

Sutherland’s career spanned six decades, and he was set to publish his memoir, Made Up, But Still True, before his passing. His versatility and talent as an actor were celebrated by friends, family, and co-stars who took to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of the late star.

His son, Kiefer Sutherland, was among the first to pay tribute to his father, describing him as one of the most important actors in the history of film. Other actors like Rob Lowe and Kristy Swanson also shared their condolences, highlighting Sutherland’s charisma and acting abilities.

Throughout his career, Sutherland received critical acclaim for his performances, although he was never nominated for an Academy Award. He did, however, earn an Honorary Oscar in 2017 for his contributions to the film industry. His co-stars, including Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren, praised his talent and professionalism, emphasizing his impact on the world of cinema.

Celebrities and fans alike took to social media to share their favorite Donald Sutherland films and moments, reflecting on his legacy and the mark he left on the entertainment industry. Directors like Edgar Wright and actors like Nancy Sinatra and Elijah Wood expressed their sadness at his passing, highlighting his unique presence on screen.

Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada paid tribute to Sutherland, acknowledging his remarkable talent and contributions as an exceptional Canadian. Sutherland’s portrayal of President Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games franchise was also remembered fondly by the film’s official account, recognizing his ability to bring complex characters to life.

Despite his passing, Donald Sutherland’s influence and legacy will continue to resonate with audiences and aspiring actors for years to come. His dedication to his craft and his memorable performances have solidified his status as a true legend in the world of entertainment. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.