Donald Sutherland, a legendary figure in the film industry, passed away on June 20, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that will always be remembered. His contributions to iconic films such as M*A*S*H, Animal House, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, JFK, and the Hunger Games franchise solidified his place in Hollywood history. Following the news of his death, many celebrities, including former co-stars, peers, and exes, paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Kiefer Sutherland, Donald’s son, confirmed his father’s passing with a touching message on Instagram. He expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of his father, highlighting Donald’s fearless approach to acting and his unwavering passion for the craft. Kiefer described Donald as one of the most significant actors in the history of film, emphasizing the importance of living a life dedicated to one’s passion.

Jeremy Renner, in response to Kiefer’s announcement, shared his love for Donald, reflecting the impact the late actor had on those around him. Jane Fonda, who worked with Donald on the movie Klute and briefly dated him, expressed her devastation at the news of his death. She recalled their time together on set and the adventures they shared, paying tribute to Donald’s brilliance as an actor and complexity as a person.

Tom Blyth, who portrayed Donald’s character President Coriolanus Snow in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, praised Donald’s mastery of acting and the genius performances he delivered throughout his career. Despite not knowing Donald personally, Tom felt honored to follow in his footsteps and embody one of the great movie characters created by the late actor.

Rachel Zegler, another actress from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, expressed her sorrow over Donald’s death through broken heart emojis on her Instagram Stories. Michael Buble extended his condolences to Kiefer and his family, recognizing the incredible legacy that Donald leaves behind. Alec Baldwin, in a tribute on Instagram, described Donald as one of the greatest actors of all time and offered his support to Kiefer, Rogue, and the entire Sutherland family during this difficult time.

The outpouring of love and admiration from celebrities for Donald Sutherland is a testament to the impact he had on the film industry and the people he worked with throughout his illustrious career. His talent, dedication, and unforgettable performances will continue to inspire generations of actors and moviegoers, ensuring that his legacy remains alive in the hearts of many. Donald Sutherland will always be remembered as a true icon of cinema, whose contributions will forever shape the landscape of film.