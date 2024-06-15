Beloved actress Carrie Fisher, known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, left a lasting impact on her co-stars with her humor and warmth. While working on the films together, the cast and crew shared many heartwarming and funny moments that highlighted Fisher’s vibrant personality.

Harrison Ford, who portrayed Han Solo, once shared a memorable anecdote about getting drunk with Fisher and the Rolling Stones during the filming of The Empire Strikes Back. The group partied at actor Eric Idle’s house, and the next morning, they filmed a scene feeling a bit tipsy, adding a unique touch to their performances.

John Boyega, who played Finn in The Last Jedi, revealed how Fisher supported him during his strict diet on set. Tired of eating chicken breasts and salad, Boyega sought solace in Fisher’s trailer, where she playfully encouraged him to indulge in junk food, showing her caring and fun-loving nature.

Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, reminisced about a playful moment with Fisher when they made out on a couch after a debate about kissing skills. Their close bond off-screen reflected in their on-screen chemistry, with Hamill fondly recalling their shared laughter and lighthearted moments.

Peter Mayhew, known for his role as Chewbacca, recalled a fun day on set when Fisher brought out squirt guns and engaged in a water fight with the crew, showcasing her playful spirit. Additionally, Warwick Davis, who played the Ewok Wicket as a child, praised Fisher for her kindness and thoughtfulness, noting how she always looked out for him and made sure he was comfortable during filming.

These heartwarming stories from Fisher’s co-stars offer a glimpse into her vibrant personality and the special bond she shared with those she worked alongside. Despite her untimely passing in 2016, Fisher’s legacy lives on through the cherished memories and moments she created with her Star Wars family. Her impact extends beyond the screen, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her.