Jon Bon Jovi’s mother, Carol Bongiovi, passed away at the age of 83 just days before her birthday. The iconic rocker, known for hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “You Give Love a Bad Name,” paid an emotional tribute to his mother after her passing at Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey.

In his heartfelt tribute, Jon described his mother as a “force to be reckoned with” and credited her spirit and can-do attitude with shaping their family. Carol, a former Playboy bunny, played a significant role in Jon’s career by founding the fan club for his band, Bon Jovi.

Carol’s legacy extends beyond her role in the music industry. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps and met her husband, John Bongiovi, Sr., during her service. Together, they raised three children in New Jersey, where Carol lived until her passing. The funeral arrangements are being handled by the Holmdel Funeral Home and will be a private ceremony for family and close friends.

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken openly about the unwavering support he received from his parents, especially when he expressed his dream of becoming a singer at a young age. He fondly recalled how they would accompany him to gigs as a teenager and encouraged him to pursue his passion, even if it meant late nights and early mornings balancing school and music.

In addition to his successful music career, Jon is also a devoted family man. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, for many years, and they have four children together. Recently, their son Jake tied the knot with actress Millie Bobby Brown in a private ceremony, which Jon attended along with Millie’s parents.

The legacy of Carol Bongiovi lives on in the hearts of her loved ones and the fans who have been touched by her son’s music. Her impact as a supportive mother, a dedicated wife, and a trailblazing woman in various roles will be cherished and remembered by all who knew her. Our thoughts are with Jon Bon Jovi and his family during this difficult time.