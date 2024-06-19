Willie Mays, a baseball legend, passed away at the age of 93 in June 2024. The San Francisco Giants confirmed his death in a statement on social media. Former President Barack Obama, who awarded Mays the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Mays played for the Giants for over 20 years, from 1951 to 1972, and was known as the “Say Hey Kid.” After leaving the Giants, he played for the New York Mets in 1972 and 1973. One of his most famous moments was making “the catch” during the 1954 World Series, which is considered one of the most iconic catches in baseball history.

Interestingly, Mays’ real name was Willie, not William, despite Willie being a common nickname for William. Throughout his career, he was known as “The Say Hey Kid.” Mays was married twice, first to Marghuerite Wendell Chapman in 1956, with whom he adopted a son named Michael. They divorced in 1963. He later married Mae Louise Allen, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 1997 and passed away in 2013.

Willie Mays will always be remembered as an exceptional athlete with unmatched skill and grace, as well as a warm and generous person who inspired many. His legacy in baseball will continue to live on, and he will forever be celebrated as one of the greatest of all time.